Scott Myers Joins Tri Counties Bank as Head of Wholesale Banking

Tri Counties Bank announced today the hire of Scott Myers as Head of Wholesale Banking.

Scott Myers, Head of Wholesale Banking for Tri Counties Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Myers brings more than 25 years of financial services industry experience, previously serving as Chief Lending Officer for California Bank of Commerce, and prior to that, Middle Market Region Manager at Wells Fargo. In his new role, Myers will lead relationship teams in Middle Market & Specialty Banking, Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Treasury Management, and Merchant Card Services across the organization’s footprint.

"Scott's vast market knowledge and industry experience in the Wholesale Banking space will be a great addition to our senior leadership team,” said Dan Bailey, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at Tri Counties Bank. "Scott has a passion for bringing value to the market through a true relationship-banking approach, and we’re thrilled to have him leading our Wholesale Banking team moving forward.”

Myers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a Sacramento native and is actively involved in the community, serving on numerous boards over his lengthy tenure in the Greater Sacramento region.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of almost $10 billion and nearly 50 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, access to approximately 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

