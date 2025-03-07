07.03.2025 02:13:41

ScPharma: FDA Approves FUROSCIX For Treating Edema In Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

(RTTNews) - scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for FUROSCIX to expand the indication to include treatment of edema in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

SCPH closed Thursday's regular trading at $3.12 down $0.06 or 1.89%. But in the after-hours trading the stock gained $0.16 or 5.13%.

FUROSCIX (furosemide injection), 80 mg/10 mL for subcutaneous use is indicated for the treatment of edema (i.e., congestion, fluid overload, or hypervolemia) in adult patients with chronic heart failure or chronic kidney disease (CKD), including the nephrotic syndrome.

FUROSCIX is expected to be available for chronic kidney disease patients in April 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

