SEE Elects Patrick Kivits As CEO

(RTTNews) - SEE (SEE) announced that its Board has elected Patrick Kivits as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st, 2024. Kivits will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors of SEE.

Emile Chammas will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer and Dustin Semach's role is being elevated to President and Chief Financial Officer.

Patrick is currently President, Corrugated Packaging, of WestRock. Prior to this role, Patrick led the company's global consumer packaging business, partnering with customers to provide folding cartons and specialty packaging for the food, foodservice, beverage and home, health and beauty markets. He joined WestRock in 2019, becoming president of the company's Multi-Packaging Solutions business and overseeing the integration of this acquisition into the company's consumer business globally.

Prior to joining WestRock, Patrick was senior vice president, EIMEA and Global Packaging Adhesives for H.B. Fuller, a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals.