Semtech Pioneers the Path to 6G with Advanced 5G Wireless Technologies

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leader in high-performance semiconductors, IoT systems and cloud connectivity services, today unveiled its latest innovations poised to shape the future of 5G and pave the way for 6G. Highlighting its Tri-Edge™ GN2256 for 50G DWDM applications alongside its expansive 5G wireless portfolio, Semtech is setting new standards for the telecommunications industry, facilitating the global transition towards next-generation networks and a smarter, more connected world.

Semtech Tri-Edge GN2256 March 2024

Recent insights from Ericsson underscore the pivotal role of DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology in boosting network capacity. By ingeniously multiplexing multiple wavelengths through a single optical fiber, DWDM maximizes data throughput, effectively tackling the critical issue of fiber scarcity while meeting the surging demand for data transmission. This technological strategy significantly reduces the need for additional fiber, facilitating high-speed connectivity for Radio Access Networks (RAN) and ensuring robust support for an increasingly data-driven world. The discussion further highlights the strategic utilization of both C-band and O-band spectrums within DWDM systems to accommodate varying network requirements, from transmission distances to signal loss mitigation. Semtech is at the forefront of this innovation, crafting chips that enhance the performance and bandwidth capabilities of DWDM systems. These advancements are instrumental in creating telecommunications networks that are not only scalable but also capable of supporting the exponential growth in data traffic, paving the way for future-proof digital infrastructure.

The Tri-Edge CDR IC, specifically crafted for the burgeoning 50Gbps DWDM market, stands at the forefront of innovation with its support for EMLs, MZM lasers, and Silicon Photonic Optics. This underlines the GN2256's pivotal role in defining the future of high-speed data transmission. Thanks to its cutting-edge capabilities, the GN2256 has swiftly become the de-facto standard for the industry in enabling 5G-advanced architectures and the preferred solution among our partners. This heralds a new era of connectivity that promises unparalleled efficiency and reliability for tomorrow's telecommunications networks.

At the upcoming OFC exhibition, Semtech is set to unveil the capabilities of the Tri-Edge GN2256, a standout demonstration at booth #5301. This showcase features the integration of Sumitomo Electric's 50Gbps EML into a SFP56 50Gbs DWDM module for O-band, exemplifying a leap forward in adopting high-speed, cost-effective optical solutions. The demonstration highlights the seamless incorporation of a SFP56 50Gbps DWDM into the SFP56 format for O-band, paving the way for swift, economical deployment. This innovative collaboration is currently spotlighted within the MOPA (Mobile Optical Pluggable Alliance) community, where Semtech and Sumitomo Electric proudly serve as founding members, underscoring our commitment to advancing optical communication technologies. "With Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR IC and Sumitomo’s Electric EML, we can achieve excellent link sensitivity at up to 1354nm wavelength, which enables us to aggregate 48ch with 100GHz spacing in O-band,” said James Kannan, Leader, Metro/Access Segment, at Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations. The combination of our work enables customers easy low-cost adoption and rapid implementation.

"We are proud to be the selection of choice for new technology solutions and real industry use-case problem solving solutions that will enable the path to 5G-A and 6G. We expect the market need for 50Gbps modules to start deployment towards end of 2024 with the introduction of 5G-A baseband systems and complex massive MIMO radio units,” said Raza Khan, director of marketing, wireless at Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

The strategic importance of this development cannot be overstated, as it directly contributes to bridging the digital divide, fostering economic growth and enabling innovative services in underserved areas. Semtech is committed to advancing telecommunications technology in a way that is inclusive, sustainable and forward-looking, ensuring that the benefits of 5G-A and 6G are accessible to all, irrespective of geographical and infrastructural constraints.

From bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 CDR with integrated drivers to 50Gbps linear PAM4 TIAs, Semtech is at the forefront of delivering the foundational technologies necessary for the global transition to 5G and beyond.

Semtech’s 5G wireless Tri-Edge CDR portfolio includes:

GN2255: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 CDR with Integrated DML Driver

GN2256: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 CDR with Integrated EML / MZM Driver

Semtech’s 5G wireless FiberEdge TIA portfolio includes:

GN1300: 24-28Gbps TIA for PIN ROSA applications

GN1400: 24-28Gbps TIA for APD system applications

GN1700: 50Gbps linear PAM4 TIA

New – GN1796: 4x25GB linear TIA for 100G ZR Coherent Lite

New – GN1740: 4x25GB driver for 100G ZR Coherent Lite

Semtech’s comprehensive 5G wireless ClearEdge® CDR portfolio includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated EML / MZM Driver

GN2154: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated SE EML Driver

GN2504C: Unidirectional Quad 25-28Gbps CDR

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated TIA

