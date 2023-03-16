Semtech Says President And CEO Mohan Maheswaran Intends To Retire

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corp. (SMTC), a provider of semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity services, announced Thursday that President and Chief Executive Officer Mohan Maheswaran intends to retire from his roles after serving for 17 years.

He will provide 18 months of transition support to the company, continuing in his role as chief executive officer until a to-be-determined date as the company conducts a search for a successor. He will then continue in a consulting role with the company for the balance of the 18 months.

He is expected to remain a member of Semtech's board of directors until his retirement as Semtech's president and CEO.

Maheswaran was appointed Semtech's chief executive officer in 2006, and since then the company has grown from around $200 million to over $1 billion in annual net revenues.

Maheswaran said, "We have built a strong company and team with a dynamic, innovative culture and with a portfolio of best-in-class growth engines in some of the most exciting growth markets in the industry. Semtech has now transformed itself, and, as we approach the next phase of growth, the time has come for me to retire and create a smooth transition to our next leader."