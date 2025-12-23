23.12.2025 13:10:11

Sensex, Nifty Close Flat After Choppy Ride

(RTTNews) - After two successive days of solid gains, Indian shares turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, and the benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 settled roughly flat, as traders largely stayed on the sidelines, awaiting fresh clues.

The BSE Sensex settled with a loss of 42.64 points or 0.05% at 85,524.84 after scaling a low of 85,342.99 and a high of 85,704.93 intraday. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 finished with a small gain of 4.75 points or 0.02% at 26,177.15.

Shares from media, metal, financial services and chemicals sectors found some support. Technology stocks eased a bit on profit taking after recent gains.

Infosys ended down by 1.28%. Bharti Airtel closed lower by about 1.1%, while Adani Ports, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki closed down by 0.3 to 1%. Bajaj Auto, Cipla and Adani Enterprises also ended weak.

ITC, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation gained 0.7 to 1.3%.

Coal India, up 3.73%, was the top gainer in the Nifty50 index. Shriram Finance climbed nearly 2.5%. Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Tata Consumer Products, ONGC and Grasim Industries posted moderate gains.

In economic news, data released by the government after trading hours on Monday showed the infrastructure output in India rose by 1.8% from the previous year in November of 2025, gaining traction following the revised 0.1% decrease in the previous month, which was the first drop in over one year.

