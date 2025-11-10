10.11.2025 05:56:23

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher As US Senators Reach Deal To End Shutdown

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Monday after the U.S. Senate voted 60-40 on Sunday on a key step to end the government shutdown, advancing a funding bill after weeks of gridlock.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 300 points, or 0.4 percent, at 83,515 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 99 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,591.

Havells India edged up slightly after reaching a settlement agreement with the HPL Group and its promoters.

AIK Pipes and Polymers rallied 3.7 percent on receiving an order from an AA-Class EPC contracting Firm working under the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Government of Rajasthan.

Panorama Studios International gained 1 percent after executing a distribution agreement with Golden Bridge Films & Entertainment Private Ltd.

Dev Accelerator lost 2 percent after investing 35 percent in the equity share Capital of "Eezily Network Private Ltd.

Ola Electric fell nearly 3 percent. The company has refuted allegations that its technology is based on leaked LG Chem proprietary data.

