Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before finishing modestly higher on Monday as the dollar and yields eased ahead of a busy week on the U.S. economic calendar.

A slew of U.S. data including the Fed's preferred PCE index, comments from Fed officials, upcoming French and U.K. elections, and Thursday's clash between U.S. Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump were on investors' radar.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up 131.18 points, or 0.17 percent, to 77,341.08 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,537.85, up 36.75 points, up 36.75 points, or 0.16 percent, from its previous close.

Grasim, Sun Pharma, Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corp and Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Tata Steel, Coal India, Adani Ports, Cipla and IndusInd Bank fell 1-2 percent.

CarTrade Tech lost 2.5 percent after 71 lakh shares, or 15.1 percent equity, of the company changed hands in block deals.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers slumped 5 percent and GNFC dropped 1.5 percent after the GST Council referred a proposal to reduce the GST on fertilizers to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalization for further consideration.

Sun Pharma rallied 2 percent on news it will introduce Takeda's gastrointestinal drug in India.