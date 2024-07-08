Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Lows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended on a flat note Monday after staying in the negative zone the whole day.

The benchmark 30-shares BSE Sensex index fell 265 points in morning deals before seeing significant recovery to end at 79,960, down 36 points, or 0.05 percent, from its previous close.

On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 fell below the 24,250-mark before managing to close down 3 points, or 0.01 percent, at 24,320.

Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, BPCL, Divis Laboratories and Titan Company fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while HDFC Life, ITC and ONGC surged 2-4 percent. Global cues were mixed as investors weighed hopes of U.S. policy easing against French political uncertainty.

A leftist coalition in France has emerged as the surprising victor after the second and decisive round of voting in legislative elections, delivering a blow to the far-right that was set to win the elections.

The country is now facing the prospect of a hung parliament after none of these groups secured a majority.

On the positive side, investors grew more confident about a September U.S. rate cut following last week's softer-than-expected jobs data.