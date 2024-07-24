|
24.07.2024 12:32:17
Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Lows; Financials And FMCG Stocks Lead Losses
(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell modestly on Wednesday, with weak global cues and the government's decision to raise tax on capital gains and on trading derivatives dampening sentiment.
Global cues were weak as Google parent Alphabet and electric vehicle maker Tesla reported disappointing financial results and a survey showed Eurozone business activity slowed further in July.
Investor focus also shifted to key U.S. GDP and inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 280 points, or 0.35 percent, to 80,149, extending losses to a fourth straight session.
The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 65 points, or 0.27 percent, to 24,413. The Sensex and Nifty hit intraday lows of 79,750 and 24,307, respectively before ending off their day's lows.
Financial and FMCG stocks led losses, with Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products and Bajaj FinServ all falling around 2 percent.
On the positive side, Tata Motors, NTPC, BPCL, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Life jumped 2-4 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTech-Korrektur belastet: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost geben kräftig nach
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Markt büßten am Donnerstag ein. Die US-Indizes beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit gemischten Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Indizes verloren derweil deutlich.