21.10.2024 12:29:19
Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower In Volatile Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Monday as investors reacted to mixed earnings results and weighed the possible impact of the U.S. presidential elections on the Indian stock market.
Former President Trump on Sunday overtook Vice President Harris for the first time in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill election forecast this cycle.
The model predicts Trump has a 52 percent chance of winning the presidency while Harris has a 42 percent chance, as of Sunday.
Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus after Israel carried out more air strikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon, including on branches of a bank linked to Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it had fired more rockets into Israel on Sunday, targeting military bases.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex finished down 73.48 points at 81,151.27 after a choppy session.
The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,781.10, down 73 points, or 0.3 percent, from its previous close.
Tata Consumer Products slumped 7.1 percent and Kotak Mahindra Bank lost 4.7 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
UltraTech Cement dropped 2.1 percent after Q2 profit declined 36 percent year-on-year, missing Street estimates.
IT stocks such as HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys fell 1-2 percent.
On the positive side, two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto jumped 4.3 percent on bargain hunting following last week's selloff.
Private sector lender HDFC Bank rallied 2.6 percent after posting impressive quarterly results.
