17.10.2024 12:28:54

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Thursday amid the expiry of Nifty50 contracts and ahead of earnings from prominent companies.

The BSE 30-share Sensex dropped 494.75 points, or 0.61 percent, to end at 81,006.61, extending losses for a third straight session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index ended at 24,749.85, down 221.45 points, or 0.89 percent, from its previous close.

Infosys jumped 2.8 percent while Axis Bank fell 1.9 percent ahead of their earnings results later in the day.

Tech Mahindra rallied 2.8 percent ahead of its earnings results due on October 19. Automakers fell sharply ahead of the final day's IPO subscription of Hyundai Motor.

Bajaj Auto slumped 13 percent as it reported a 31.4 percent fall in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT)for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Tata Motors fell 1.5 percent, Maruti Suzuki India shed 2.2 percent, Hero MotoCorp tumbled 3.4 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra gave up 3.5 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen