25.07.2024 06:20:33
Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Lower; Axis Bank Slumps 6%
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, with weak global cues and renewed concerns over an unexpected increase in short and long-term capital gains taxes in the Budget weighing on sentiment.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 400 points, or half a percent, at 79,747 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 139 points, or 0.6 percent, at 24,274.
Axis Bank slumped 6 percent on posting muted growth in quarterly net profit.
Jindal Steel and Power tumbled 3 percent as it reported a near-21 percent year-on-year fall in its Apr-Jun consolidated net profit as a result of higher expenses and weak prices.
RBL Bank declined 2.4 percent after as much as 7.95 percent stake in the bank was sold through a block deal on the exchanges.
Tech Mahindra and Canara Bank fell around 1 percent ahead of their earnings results. Reliance Industries dropped nearly 1 percent after it obtained approval from the United States to resume oil imports from Venezuela.
Metal stocks such as Tata Steel and Hindalco fell around 2 percent on concerns about slowing Chinese growth.
Larsen & Toubro rallied 2.3 percent on reporting a 12 percent rise in Q1 net profit. ONGC, Tata Motors and SBI Life rose 1-3 percent.
