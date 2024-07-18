Sensex, Nifty Modestly Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower in early trade on Thursday as investors fretted about rising oil prices and heightened U.S.-China tensions.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 274 points, or 0.3 percent, at 80,441 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 80 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,532.

Asian Paints fell 2.1 percent post weak Q1 results.

Bajaj Auto tumbled 3 percent despite reporting strong financial results with 18 percent increase in Q1 net profit.

Adani Enterprises dropped 1.3 percent after announcing an acquisition.

Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Coal India were down 1-2 percent.

LTIMindTree rallied 3.2 percent despite reporting a marginal fall in Q1 net profit.

ONGC climbed around 2 percent while Sun Pharma and Axis Bank both rose about 1 percent.

SBI was little changed after launching a new term deposit scheme.

Infosys rose about half a percent while JSW Infrastructure gave up 1.3 percent ahead of their earnings results.