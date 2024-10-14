Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday, tracking mostly firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 456 points, 0.6 percent, at 81,837 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 137 points, or 0.6 percent, at 25,101.

Among the prominent gainers, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, BPCL and Shriram Finance all rose around 2 percent.

Wipro gained nearly 2 percent ahead of a board meet on Oct. 17 to consider a bonus issue.

Reliance Industries rose about half a percent ahead of its earnings release.

Hathway Cable Datacom rallied 3.3 percent after reporting its quarterly results.

Ashoka Buildcon surged 5.4 percent on winning new orders worth Rs. 2,310 crores from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

JSW Energy added 1 percent after signing an energy storage facility agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 1,500 MW/12,000 MWh pumped hydro energy storage.

PNC Infratech climbed 4.4 percent on winning a Rs 2,039.61-crore contract from CIDCO for infrastructure development.