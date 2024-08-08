Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Ahead Of RBI's Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from global markets and ahead of the RBI's interest-rate decision later in the day.

The central bank is likely to maintain the current rate of 6.5 percent due to persistent inflation and liquidity concerns.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 293 points, or 0.4 percent, at 79,174 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 94 points, or 0.4 percent, at 24,203.

Among the prominent decliners, JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, Infosys and BPCL all fell around 2 percent.

Adani Enterprises fell about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

NHPC dropped 1 percent on posting muted growth in quarterly profit.

Tata Motors gained nearly 2 percent after Moody's upgraded its corporate family rating by two notches.