|
08.08.2024 06:38:21
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Ahead Of RBI's Rate Decision
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from global markets and ahead of the RBI's interest-rate decision later in the day.
The central bank is likely to maintain the current rate of 6.5 percent due to persistent inflation and liquidity concerns.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 293 points, or 0.4 percent, at 79,174 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 94 points, or 0.4 percent, at 24,203.
Among the prominent decliners, JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, Infosys and BPCL all fell around 2 percent.
Adani Enterprises fell about 1 percent on fund raising reports.
NHPC dropped 1 percent on posting muted growth in quarterly profit.
Tata Motors gained nearly 2 percent after Moody's upgraded its corporate family rating by two notches.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX eröffnet höher -- DAX startet leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zum Handelsstart am Freitag leichte Gewinne, der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert hingegen im Minus. Die asiatischen Märkte tendieren am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.