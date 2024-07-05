Sensex, Nifty Recoup Early Losses To End Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recouped early losses to end on a flat note Friday.

Markets fell notably in early trade as a business update from private sector lender HDFC Bank showed growth in deposits and advances declined in the first quarter.

Oil & gas, pharma and healthcare stocks attracted good amount of buying, helping major indexes recover their early losses.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 79,479 before finishing down 53.07 points, or 0.07 percent, at 79,996.60.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 21.70 points, or 0.09 percent, at 24,323.85, after having hit a low of 24,169 earlier.

HDFC Bank slumped 4.5 percent after its disappointing Q1 business update. Tata Steel, LTI MindTree and Titan Company dropped 1-2 percent.

ONGC topped the gainers list to climb more than 4 percent as crude prices headed for a fourth straight weekly gain due to West Asia tensions, weather concerns and hopes of rising demand during the Northern Hemisphere's summer driving season.

Cipla, Britannia Industries, SBI and Reliance Industries jumped 2-3 percent.