Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Monday as investors react to earnings from HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tech Mahindra Bank released over the weekend.

Over 400 companies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings results this week, including HUL, Coal India and Godrej Consumer Products.

The release of minutes from the RBI's October policy meeting and private surveys on domestic manufacturing and services may influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, according to an official announcement, NSE and BSE will hold their annual Diwali Muhurat trading session on Friday, November 1, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Asian markets were moving in a tight range this morning despite China lowering its key benchmark lending rates by 25 basis points in the monthly fixing to boost economic growth.

While rising odds of former President Donald Trump winning the Nov. 5 election boosted the dollar, oil prices steadied after tumbling nearly 8 percent last week on worries about demand in China, the world's top oil importer.

Gold traded near record levels due to geopolitical tensions and U.S. election uncertainties.

U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as economic optimism prevailed, and markets gunned for a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming presidential elections.

The Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent after streaming giant Netflix topped Wall Street estimates for subscriber additions.

The Dow finished marginally higher and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent to reach new record closing highs and seal six straight week of gains despite weak housing data.

European stocks ended broadly higher on Friday to post second straight week of gains as an ECB survey showed inflation could return to the central bank's target sooner than earlier thought.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both rose about 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3 percent.