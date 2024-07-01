Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open marginally higher on Monday after data showed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in June, following two months of net outflow.

FPIs bought shares worth Rs 26,565 crore on a net basis in the month, driven by political stability and a sharp rebound in markets aided by aggressive retail buying. As the week progresses, attention will gradually shift towards manufacturing PMI data, monthly auto sales figures, the upcoming budget and Q1 FY25 earnings.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty surged over 2 percent each to hit record high levels last week despite concerns about elevated valuations.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning after the far-right National Rally party in France scored a convincing early lead in the first round of the country's shock snap election.

China's June factory activity contracted again, and services activity slowed to a five-month low, raising calls for more stimulus measures.

Gold was little changed in Asian trading while oil prices edged up on dollar weakness ahead of a busy week on the economic calendar, with the U.S. June jobs report, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and the release of Fed meeting minutes in focus.

U.S. markets close early on Wednesday and remain closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.

U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end lower on Friday as PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) price index came in unchanged in May after ticking up 0.3 percent in April.

The annual rate of core inflation growth slowed to 2.6 percent, marking its lowest reading since March 2021 and reinforcing investor expectations for at least one interest rate cut later this year.

The Dow slipped 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.7 percent as Treasury yields rose after the release of the data.

European stocks ended mostly lower on Friday due to French election uncertainty and after the release of U.K. GDP figures and inflation data from France, Spain and Italy.

The pan European STOXX 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.7 percent.