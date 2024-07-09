Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening little changed on Tuesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets as investors await upcoming U.S. inflation figures, earnings reports and commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for directional cues.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note Monday after staying in the negative zone the whole day.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 60.98 crore on July 8, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,866.79 crore, provisional data showed.

Asian markets struggled for direction, though Japanese stocks surged sharply, buoyed by a weaker yen and gains in tech stocks.

The dollar held near a multi-week low versus peers and gold ticked up slightly while oil extended declines after a hurricane that hit a key U.S. oil producing hub in Texas caused less damage than expected.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors braced for a busy week of key economic events and digested data signaling a slowdown in payroll hiring in the second half of the year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.1 percent to hit record highs as shares of chipmakers surged. The Dow ended marginally lower.

European stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as France's legislative elections resulted in a hung parliament, with the National Assembly divided into three distinct blocs.

The pan European STOXX 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX also finished marginally lower, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent.