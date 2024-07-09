Sensex, Nifty Slightly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in early trade on Tuesday, with FMCG and auto stocks pacing the gainers ahead of the earnings season.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up 186 points, or 0.2 percent, to 80,146 despite mixed cues from global markets.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 50 points, or 0.2 percent, at 24,370.

Maruti Suzuki India soared 4.8 percent after the Uttar Pradesh government announced a complete waiver of registration tax on strong hybrid cars.

Adani Enterprises, Titan Company, Cipla and Adani Ports all rose over 1 percent. Container Corporation of India fell about 1 percent after logging 6 percent growth in total volumes in Q1.

Jupiter Wagons dropped 2.3 percent after launching a QIP issue.

Godrej Consumer Products declined 2 percent after reporting a mixed performance across its global operations in Q1.