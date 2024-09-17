Sensex, Nifty Subdued As Fed Meeting Gets Underway

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the crucial two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting later today.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 100 points at 82,887 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 17 points at 25,366.

Tata Motors fell 2.2 percent after a block deal.

Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India and Eicher Motors were down 1-2 percent.

SpiceJet tumbled 5 percent after launching a share sale to raise up to Rs. 3,000 crores.

Bajaj Housing Finance surged 8.4 percent after stellar debut.

Torrent Power climbed 5.5 percent on bagging a solar-wind hybrid project from the Gujarat government.

Veefin Solutions rallied nearly 3 percent as the group announced the acquisition of three companies.