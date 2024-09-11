Sensex, Nifty To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad lower on Wednesday due to lingering concerns surrounding U.S. and Chinese growth.

Traders are likely to react to the U.S. presidential debate in the run-up to the U.S. consumer price inflation print later today and the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around 0.4 percent each on Tuesday despite another round of attack by opposition Congress against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband. The rupee fell 2 paise to close at 83.97 against the dollar.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning and the dollar weakened against major currencies while oil prices rose about half a percent after falling to their lowest levels in more than a year the previous day on demand concerns.

Gold edged up slightly due to risk-off sentiment prevailing in global financial markets.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing mixed overnight ahead of the Harris-Trump debate and August's CPI inflation report.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent to score back-to-back gains while the Dow dipped 0.2 percent, pressured by a fall in oil prices to near three-year lows and a slew of cautious comments from American bank executives.

European markets closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by banks and energy stocks. The pan European STOXX 600 dipped half a percent. The German DAX lost 1 percent, France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.8 percent.