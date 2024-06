Sensex, Nifty Tumble In Early Trade; Adani Group Stocks Suffer Heavy Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower on Tuesday after witnessing a strong rally in the previous session on the back of robust GDP data and encouraging exit poll results projecting the NDA could win between 355 and 380 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 2,066 points, or 2.7 percent, at 74,392 after having jumped more than 3 percent the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 621 points, or 2.7 percent, at 22,642 despite early trends showing a clear lead for the BJP-led NDA.

Adani Group stocks led losses, with Adani Enterprises and Adani Enterprises plunging 8-9 percent.

SBI, Coal India and NTPC all were down around 6 percent.