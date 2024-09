SentinelOne's Revenue Soars After the CrowdStrike Outage. Is Now a Golden Opportunity to Buy the Stock?

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) looks like one of the best-positioned companies to take advantage of the recent global IT outage caused by rival cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).On Aug. 27, SentinelOne reported its fiscal 2025 second quarter results, showing a surge in revenue and a transition to profitability on an adjusted earnings basis. With the opportunities in front of the company, investors should be taking a serious look at its stock.In the fiscal quarter, which ended July 31, SentinelOne's revenue grew 33% to $198.9 million, beating its forecast of $197 million. The company made strong progress in international markets, where revenue grew by 36%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool