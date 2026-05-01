Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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01.05.2026 18:45:00
Set It and Forget It: 3 Monster Stocks Worth Holding Through Whatever Comes Next
Stocks may have soared in April, but just remember the big gain only unwound the losses suffered in February and March. There's still a risk of another sizable pullback.It's a lot for investors to take in. It's so much, in fact, that many people may be tired of trying to navigate the stock market's every twist and turn. If you're one of these fatigued investors, fortunately, there's a solution. That is, just stick with stocks built to stand up to anything the market can throw at them. Here are three such names to consider adding to your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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