Sezzle To Repurchase $15 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Sezzle Inc. (SEZL), a digital payment platform, announced on Thursday that its Board has authorized a new $15 million of share repurchase drive.

The company had completed its $5.0 million stock repurchase plan announced on December 22, 2023.

Repurchases under the program will be made in open market transactions

Charlie Youakim, CEO of Sezzle, said: "We remain committed to maximizing shareholder value through a disciplined capital allocation policy that will drive growth and maintain adequate liquidity."