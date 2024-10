SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

SFS acquires leading Slovenian distribution partner in the construction industry



01.10.2024 / 06:20 CET/CEST



The SFS Group has acquired EPRO D.O.O. effective October 1, 2024. EPRO is a leading, longtime distribution partner for high-end applications to the building envelope in Slovenia. This takeover will strengthen SFS’s presence in the Adriatic region markets. Media & Newsroom To the full media release Best regards



