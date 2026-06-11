People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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11.06.2026 12:56:46
Share your advice for young people looking for work
We would like to hear your advice that might help younger people looking for a jobAbout 1 million 16- to 24-year-olds are not in employment, education or training – and the obstacles they face are bigger than ever. With this in mind, we would like we would like to hear your advice that might help younger people looking for a job.Do you have experience of looking for work that you could share? What useful tips do you have for job seekers? Let us know below. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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