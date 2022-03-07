07.03.2022 15:30:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, SKIL, OCDX, ADTX, MIME

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX)'s sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder,click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL)'s merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX)'s sale to Quidel Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. If you are an Ortho shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX)'s merger with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC. If you are a Aditxt shareholder,click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)'s sale to funds advised by Permira for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a Mimecast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tmx-skil-ocdx-adtx-mime-301496413.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Analysen zu Aditx Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

