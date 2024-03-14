SHL Telemedicine Receives Buy Rating with $11.00 Price Target

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is pleased to announce that Litchfield Hills Research, a leading equity research firm has initiated coverage of with a 'Buy' rating and an $11.00 price target. This price target represents a significant premium over the company's current share price, highlighting the firm's confidence in SHL's growth trajectory and market position.

The equity research report emphasizes SHL Telemedicine's innovative approach and expanding market opportunities, noting that "SHLT is a pure-play in the rapidly expanding $115B telemedicine market. We believe this is a ~$30B market for goods and services in the U.S. alone. SHLT has been at the forefront of this with more than 30 years’ experience, 3MM interactions annually and 24/7 telehealth monitoring capabilities. SHLT has established itself as a leader in the telemedicine landscape.”

The report also highlights the company’s impressive initial clinical trial results conducted by the Mayo Clinic and Imperial College London, alongside progress and expected growth in the US and Germany which provide substantial market opportunities which SHL has made significant strides towards capturing.

The $11.00 price target is based on a comprehensive analysis of the company's financial health, growth prospects, and the expanding market for telemedicine services. The report further highlights that SHL Telemedicine's valuation is attractive compared to its peers, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to invest in the healthcare technology sector.

Litchfield Hills Research produces FINRA and MIFID II compliant research, and the analyst, Theodore R, O'Neill, has 25+ years of Sell-Side experience with firms such as Wells Fargo, A.G. Edwards, Needham & Co. In addition, he is a two-time winner of the Wall Street Journal Allstar Analyst Awards.

To access the report alongside its full disclaimers and disclosures, please go to: https://bit.ly/shltinitiation

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200).

For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

