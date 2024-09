Should the Fed's Interest Rate Cuts Change Your Retirement Savings Strategy?

The Federal Reserve had an inflation problem to tackle in 2022 and 2023, and it raised interest rates numerous times to tame it. Since the start of 2024, inflation has moderated. And in August, annual inflation was measured at 2.5%, per the Consumer Price Index. That's not so far off from the Fed's preferred 2% target.In light of that, the Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate on September 18 by half a percentage point. And it's a move consumers will likely be celebrating in the coming weeks and months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool