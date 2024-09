Should You Buy AST SpaceMobile While It's Below $25?

The hype behind AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) has been incredible in 2024. The stock is up 300% this year, even though its nascent internet satellite network has yet to begin offering commercial services anywhere in the world.But there is potential for AST SpaceMobile to be a global telecom provider, and deals with AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) show faith in the company's technology. Is it time to buy AST SpaceMobile before growth in the business takes off?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool