Should You Buy AST SpaceMobile While It's Below $38?

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is one giant leap closer to the finish line. Based on the news flow around the company's plan to build a space-based broadband cellular network, the shares were bid up to around $38 in mid-August. Then, as is so common on Wall Street, investors got bored and moved on. AST SpaceMobile's stock currently trades at around $24 per share. Is this an opportunity to buy the stock?AST SpaceMobile partnered with more than 45 mobile telecommunications companies around the world. The list includes giants like Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), AT&T (NYSE: T), Telefonica (NYSE: TEF), and Bell Canada, among many other names that cellphone users would know well. In total AST SpaceMobile's partners have around 2.8 billion global subscribers. That's the pond in which AST SpaceMobile can fish for customers.