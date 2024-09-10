|
Should You Buy Bank of America While It's Below $45?
Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) have cruised higher this year, momentum that has continued from late 2023 on the backs of strong corporate results. But the company has yet to return to its previous highs.Should investors buy this top bank stock while it currently trades below $45 per share? Let's look at the positive and negative traits of Bank of America before deciding.Bank of America's history goes back to 1904, when A.P. Giannini founded the Bank of Italy in San Francisco. The company has proven to be durable, standing the test of time. And this is in the face of technological changes that have altered the industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
