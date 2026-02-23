Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

Should You Buy Lucid While It's Below $10?

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is down 90% over the past three years, as the electric vehicle market has come under immense pressure from slowing sales and the company's own financial hurdles. As of this writing, its shares are trading for just under $10.If you're hoping to scoop up Lucid stock in the hopes that it'll rebound, I understand the temptation. But it's probably not a good idea.Image source: Lucid.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
