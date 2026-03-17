CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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17.03.2026 13:35:00
Should You Forget CoreWeave and Buy 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Right Now?
In the world of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been a notable name. The cloud computing company is an emerging player in AI infrastructure and computing capacity, as it builds out data centers equipped with graphics processing units to handle complex computing tasks.CoreWeave stock is up 100% over the last year as it partners with Nvidia and rakes in deals with major tech companies such as Meta Platforms. But the downside is that CoreWeave -- for all of its potential -- isn't profitable yet. It posted a net loss of $1.16 billion in 2025, including $452 million in the fourth quarter alone, as it scales up its capacity. Investing in a company that's still taking losses isn't everyone's cup of tea. So, if your risk tolerance has you turning away from CoreWeave, here are some outstanding -- and profitable -- AI stocks that may better fit your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)
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11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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30.10.25
|Shareholders reject $9bn CoreWeave offer for Core Scientific (Financial Times)
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30.09.25
|Milliardenvertrag mit Meta beflügelt CoreWeave-Aktie (finanzen.at)