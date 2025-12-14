Sirius Corporation Aktie
ISIN: AU0000SIUAI7
|
14.12.2025 21:59:00
Should You Forget Sirius XM? This Stock Has Made Far More Millionaires
As of Sept. 30, Berkshire Hathaway owned 37% of the outstanding shares in satellite radio provider Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI). The Warren Buffett-led conglomerate is selective about the businesses it adds to its portfolio, so when it takes a huge stake like this, investors take notice.However, Sirius XM hasn't been a great investment. Shares of the value stock have tanked by 65% over the past five years (as of Dec. 10). It even had to engage in a 1-for-10 reverse stock split in September 2024 to pull its share price out of the penny stock zone. This type of disappointing performance doesn't do much to make the investment community confident. Should you forget about Sirius XM? There's another stock that has made far more millionaires. Let's consider them both.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
