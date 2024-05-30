|
30.05.2024 07:20:07
Sika Aims For Net-zero Emissions By 2050
(RTTNews) - Sika's (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) near and long-term emissions reduction targets, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
By 2032, Sika is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50.4% compared to the 2022 baseline, for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, whilst advancing its growth strategy. These include direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, as well as indirect emissions from purchased electricity, steam, heating, and cooling.
Over the same period, the company is also committed to reducing its scope 3 emissions by 30%, which includes all other indirect emissions in the value chain, such as those from purchased goods and services, upstream and downstream transportation, and waste disposal. The combined emissions reduction target for scopes 1, 2, and 3 is 30.4% by 2032 and 90% by 2050.
