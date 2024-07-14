|
14.07.2024 19:13:00
Sirius XM Holdings: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Satellite radio veteran Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) broke out of a long standstill in 2023, but not in a good way. After trading sideways for two and a half years, Sirius' stock chart started to buckle. The trading pattern turned volatile last year, falling as much as 41% with a peak gain of 34%, before ending the year just 6% lower.The bears are winning the Sirius battle in 2024. The stock is down by 33% year-to-date, and that's after climbing out of the 54% hole it visited in June. What's driving these wild swings, and how should investors approach Sirius XM stock today?First, let's crunch some financial data. Sirius XM's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at a relatively modest 10.9. The stock looks affordable compared to its historical averages, and certainly in the context of modern media services. For example, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) sports a P/E ratio of 45.2 and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) is exploring all-time highs with a $59 billion market cap despite negative earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
