Sirius XM Aktie

Sirius XM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W8XE / ISIN: US82968B1035

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29.10.2026 14:20:12

Sirius XM Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) raised its full-year 2026 financial guidance for the second consecutive quarter, increasing each of its three key financial metrics by $25 million. Updated 2026 guidance includes: total revenue of approximately $8.55 billion, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.65 billion; and free cash flow of approximately $1.40 billion. The company is continuing to target approximately $1.5 billion in free cash flow in 2027.

Third quarter net income increased 7% to $317 million, while earnings per diluted common share declined 7% to $0.78, from $0.84 in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% to $694 million. Consolidated revenue was down slightly year-over-year to $2.15 billion. Subscription revenue of $1.6 billion and advertising revenue of $456 million remained largely unchanged year-over-year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Sirius XM shares are down 2.64 percent to $26.60.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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