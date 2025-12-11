Sivers Semiconductors Wins Development Program Contract Worth Approx. $900,000

(RTTNews) - Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (2DG.F) announced that the company has been awarded a new development program by the European Space Agency worth approximately $900,000.

The contract, which will span over 18 months, will support the development of next-generation satellite communication beamforming integrated circuits.

The contract is expected to help the company with continued growth, supporting evolving global market needs while driving the development of next-generation SATCOM technology.

"As the only EU-based commercial provider of mmWave BFICs for SATCOM and 5G, this award reinforces our position as a key player in the European SATCOM ecosystem," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of the company.

