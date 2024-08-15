Six Flags Unveils Exciting Lineup of Park Investments for 2025

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the largest amusement park operator in North America, today announced an exciting lineup of park investments for 2025 that will immerse guests in one-of-a-kind thrills and fun. The investments include seven new roller coasters that promise to redefine the park experience, along with an expanded roster of popular seasonal events and a wide array of new food and beverage offerings.

Six Flags will also introduce an expanded All Park Passport Add-On that gives Gold and Prestige Passholders and Members unlimited admission and parking to all 42 of the company’s amusement and water parks. The All Park Passport Add-On is now on sale across all Six Flags parks at prices ranging from $65 to $125 depending on the Passholders’ Pass or Membership level and purchase location. The All Park Passport Add-On is valid for the remainder of the 2024 season at the legacy group of parks based on purchase location. Beginning January 6, 2025, the All Park Passport Add-On can be used at all combined Six Flags parks and water parks.

"Our capital plans for the year ahead reaffirm our commitment to providing unparalleled thrills, immersive entertainment and unforgettable memories to guests of all ages,” said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. "Whether you’re a diehard fan of record-breaking coasters and water slides, a food lover on the prowl for unique and tasty treats, or a lifelong devotee of over-the-top festivals and live entertainment, you’ll find something to enjoy at our parks in 2025.”

Among the highlighted plans and developments for the 2025 operating season:

Six Flags Great America – Wrath of Rakshasa, from roller coaster design experts at Bolliger & Mabillard, will be unleashed in 2025, shattering multiple world records. Riders will test their limits on the ride’s beyond-vertical, 171-foot drop, the steepest of any dive coaster in the world. But the initial 96-degree drop is just the beginning as Wrath of Rakshasa reaches speeds up to 67 mph, shattering a second world record with five total inversions, the most of any dive coaster in the world.

Carowinds' Camp Snoopy will unveil two new family-friendly attractions in 2025 as part of the largest investment in family attractions in the park's history: a new launch roller coaster and an interactive raft ride. These additions, alongside splash play zones and a meet-and-greet experience with Peanuts™ costume characters, offer more spots for families to cool off and interact with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts™ gang. The new attractions promise endless adventures and fun for guests of all ages, making Camp Snoopy a must-visit destination for families in 2025.

Canada’s Wonderland introduces another first of its kind coaster experience with AlpenFury, the tallest, fastest and longest launch coaster in Canada. When fire and ice collide inside the iconic and mysterious Wonder Mountain, a force so fierce will blast riders 164 feet vertical through the summit and into the sky. Riders will experience one of the wildest coaster rides ever created through nine mind-blowing inversions – the most for any launch coaster in North America, at 71 mph, spanning 3,281 feet across the park.

Six Flags New England – Quantum Accelerator, an LSM propulsion, multi-launch roller coaster, is set to be New England’s first straddle coaster. Guests will experience 11 moments of "airtime” while riding side-by-side on comfortable coaster cars designed as futuristic motor bikes. With a top speed of 45 mph, this new ride will appeal to both novice and advanced coaster fans.

Kings Dominion, central Virginia’s beloved amusement park, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Rapterra as part of the park’s 50th anniversary season in 2025. Standing at 145 feet tall and stretching 3,086 feet long, this incredible new attraction is the world's tallest and longest launched wing coaster, and promises an unforgettable experience filled with heights, speed and exhilarating maneuvers for all park-goers.

Kings Island’s Soak City Water Park will debut new ways to chill and first-of-its-kind thrills with the addition of RiverRacers, the first and only dual-racing water coaster in Ohio, sending thrill seekers down a three-story first drop, then propelling them uphill through a mirrored race course of enclosed and open tubes and 180-degree high-bank turns before hitting a gravity-defying final straightaway drop to the finish line pool below. For those who like to chill, seven new kids water slides and kids splash lagoon swimmin’ hole will be featured in the riverside-themed kids’ play area and parent oasis, Splash River Junction.

Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles will undergo a major transformation for its 30th anniversary season, marking a substantial investment to the water park experience. This comprehensive upgrade includes expanded shaded areas, seating, cabanas, and a wider range of amenities to boost comfort and convenience. The park’s ambiance will be revitalized with colorful slide and structure refurbishments, added landscaping and upgraded food and beverage options and locations for a more satisfying dining experience. Every aspect of the water park will be touched, ensuring an inviting environment to soak up the California sun.

Hurricane Harbor in Arlington, Texas, will unveil the largest expansion in water park history, with the addition of a vibrant coastal-themed area anchored by a massive 58,000-square-foot, multi-level interactive kids play structure with 110 water features, seven water slides and a 1,000-gallon Texas-sized tipping water bucket. An additional seven-water-slide complex will include a mini-tornado water slide and mini wave slide, allowing brave first-time riders to slide down and around to a safe, soft mat landing area. A new self-play Splash Pad – featuring two dozen water features, plus new family cabanas, oversized umbrellas, junior-sized lounge furniture, refurbished restrooms and signature restaurant renovation – will complete this transformative new kids sprayground and parent oasis.

In addition to new rides and attractions, Six Flags will be upgrading and expanding its food and beverage facilities across the portfolio in 2025 highlighted by a wide variety of new signature menu and beverage items. Capital investments will be focused on improving the capabilities, technologies and efficiencies of the parks’ food preparation and delivery systems, while creating more comfortable and inviting locations where guests can dine.

Also in store for this year and next is the return of the popular fall seasonal events including Fright Fest, Halloween Haunt, and Tricks and Treats, building on Six Flags’ renowned reputation as the ultimate Halloween destination across North America. And as temperatures cool, WinterFest and Holiday in the Park will return to participating parks, where millions of lights, enchanting themed areas, live holiday entertainment, sweet and savory treats, and a variety of additional activities bring out the holiday spirit for the entire family. Plus, the best gift is the one that keeps on giving. Season passes for 2025 are now on sale at the lowest price of the season, making it the best time ever to get in on the savings and unlimited fun this year and next.

"Making people happy and delighting our guests is what Six Flags parks do best, and with 2025 season passes now on sale, we’re tremendously excited about the year ahead,” said Zimmerman. "And with the new All Park Passport, we've taken a significant step toward bringing together our iconic collection of brands, ensuring there's never been a better time to explore everything our parks have to offer."

ABOUT Six Flags Entertainment CORPORATION

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property including Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the statements contained in this news release (including the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section) that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements as to our expectations, beliefs, goals and strategies regarding the future. Words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "create,” "expect,” "future,” "guidance,” "intend,” "plan,” "potential,” "seek,” "synergies,” "target,” "will,” "would,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These forward-looking statements may involve current plans, estimates, expectations and ambitions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, that our growth and operational strategies will achieve the target results. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference and could adversely affect attendance at our parks, our future financial performance, and/or our growth strategies, and could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations or otherwise to fluctuate or decrease, include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and market conditions; the impacts of pandemics or other public health crises, including the effects of government responses on people and economies; adverse weather conditions; competition for consumer leisure time and spending; unanticipated construction delays; changes in our capital investment plans and projects; anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the Combined Company’s operations; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger, including difficulty in integrating the businesses of legacy Six Flags and legacy Cedar Fair; failure to realize the expected amount and timing of cost savings and operating synergies related to the merger; legislative, regulatory and economic developments and changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Combined Company; acts of terrorism or outbreak of war, hostilities, civil unrest, and other political or security disturbances; and other factors we discuss under the heading "Risk Factors” within Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in legacy Cedar Fair’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, in legacy Six Flags’ Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other filings we make from time to time with the SEC. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document and are based on information currently and reasonably known to us. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the publication of this document.

This news release and prior releases are available under the News tab at https://investors.sixflags.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240815328114/en/