SK Telecom Launches AI-based Veterinary X-ray Image Diagnosis Assistance Service In Australia

(RTTNews) - In collaboration with ATX Medical Solutions, SK Telecom (SKM) officially launched its AI-based veterinary X-ray image diagnosis assistance service 'X Caliber' in Australia.

X Caliber is a service that uses AI to analyze X-ray images of dogs/cats within around 15 seconds. Since X Caliber uses cloud to store and retrieve data, there is no need to install a separate server within the hospital. Veterinarians can examine the results of the AI-based image diagnosis on their mobile devices or PCs anywhere, anytime, SK Telecom said in a statement.

The sensitivity of X Caliber stands at 86-94%: 94% for detection of 16 different abnormal patterns from abdominal X-ray images of dogs; 88% for detection of 10 different abnormal patterns from chest X-ray images of dogs; and 86% for detection of 7 different abnormalities from musculoskeletal X-ray images of dogs.

In addition, SKT signed a commercial contract with MEDIVET Pet Hospital & Clinic to offer X Caliber in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, SKT is currently actively providing beta service to veterinary clinics in North America, Europe, and Asia to further expand X Caliber's presence in the global market.