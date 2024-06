Skanska Gets $50 Mln Contract From Maryland Transportation Authority

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction company, said on Tuesday that it received a contract worth $50 million from the Maryland Transportation Authority to work on the recovery and salvage effort at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore of Maryland.

The project includes the debris removal, disposal, and clean-up at spans 17, 19, 20, 21 and 22 of the bridge after its collapse.

The work began April, and completion is scheduled for July.

The contract will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter.