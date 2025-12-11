Skillsoft Aktie

Skillsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 801531 / ISIN: US8309281074

11.12.2025 20:11:00

Skillsoft Shares Fall 25% After Q3 Results And Guidance Cut

(RTTNews) - Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) fell 25.23%, declining $1.95 to $5.76, after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results that showed continued revenue pressure and lowered full-year guidance.

Total revenue decreased 7 percent year-over-year to $125 million, with Content revenue down 6 percent and Instructor-Led Training revenue down 10 percent.

The company also reduced its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook, citing softness in customer spending and longer sales cycles. Shares moved sharply lower on the weaker results and revised guidance.

Skillsoft opened at $7.42, hit a high of $7.53, and a low of $5.61, compared with the previous close of $7.71. The stock trades on the NYSE.

Trading volume surged to over 4.3 million shares, far above the average volume of approximately 580,000. The 52-week range is $5.35 - $33.60.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
