Skillsoft Shares Fall 25% After Q3 Results And Guidance Cut

(RTTNews) - Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) fell 25.23%, declining $1.95 to $5.76, after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results that showed continued revenue pressure and lowered full-year guidance.

Total revenue decreased 7 percent year-over-year to $125 million, with Content revenue down 6 percent and Instructor-Led Training revenue down 10 percent.

The company also reduced its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook, citing softness in customer spending and longer sales cycles. Shares moved sharply lower on the weaker results and revised guidance.

Skillsoft opened at $7.42, hit a high of $7.53, and a low of $5.61, compared with the previous close of $7.71. The stock trades on the NYSE.

Trading volume surged to over 4.3 million shares, far above the average volume of approximately 580,000. The 52-week range is $5.35 - $33.60.