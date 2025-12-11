SLB Inks Strategic Collaboration Agreement With Shell To Develop Digital And AI Solutions

(RTTNews) - Global energy technology company SLB N.V. (SLB) announced Thursday it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Shell plc (SHEL) to develop digital and AI solutions that drive measurable performance and efficiency gains across upstream operations for the company and the wider industry.

The collaboration is focusing on developing agentic AI-powered solutions that will accelerate and amplify the capabilities of technical experts and decision makers. The aim is to develop and deploy an open data and AI infrastructure that unifies data and workflows across subsurface, well construction and production in a secure digital environment, using SLB's Lumi data and AI platform.

The collaboration represents a long-standing relationship between the companies. Earlier this year, SLB announced a technical partnership to deploy its Petrel subsurface software across Shell's assets worldwide to standardize infrastructure and workflows and accelerate scalable digital solutions, helping to improve cost operating efficiencies.