Smart rings: England players hope £300 gadget will give them Euro 2024 edge

FA has supplied Oura health trackers popularised by stars including Prince Harry to Gareth Southgate and teamAdored by royalty and celebrities across the globe, the a £300 smart ring has found itself centre stage at the Euros, adorning the fingers of England players and staff, who are hopeful it can give them the edge over Spain on Sunday.Bought in bulk in March by the FA – and previously described as “addictive” by defender John Stones – the hi-tech piece of titanium monitors the players’ heart rate, sleep and stress levels, calculating their readiness to train and seize victory on the pitch. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian