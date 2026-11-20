On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 5, 2026, SmartStop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) announced that it raised its full-year same-store net operating income (NOI, or profit generated directly from property operations after expenses) guidance midpoint to 2.25% for the fourth time this year. For long-term investors, the increase demonstrates how scaling local store concentration expands profit margins even as moving rates soften across the industry.

Three takeaways from management's comments highlight how this operational strategy creates shareholder value.

SmartStop plans to sell $75 million to $125 million of properties in noncore markets where it lacks scale. Management intends to recycle that capital into metropolitan areas with 10 or more stores, where higher store density expands operating margins by more than 3 percentage points.

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