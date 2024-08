Social Security: The Average Retiree Could Collect $586 More per Month in Benefits by Making This 1 Simple Move

Social Security is a significant income source for millions of retirees. A whopping 88% of baby boomers expect to rely on their benefits in retirement, according to a 2024 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, with 43% of boomers saying Social Security will be their primary source of income.Boosting your payments even slightly can have an enormous impact on your retirement, especially if your savings aren't as robust as you'd like.While there are many ways to increase your benefit amount (such as working longer or increasing your income), there's one simple move that could boost the average retiree's payments by $586 or more each month. Here's everything you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool